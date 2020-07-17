BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) – Prosecutors revealed in court Friday a sex crimes investigation has been launched dealing with one of the defendants in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery earlier this year.

"I can confirm, as of yesterday, that the GBI has opened an additional parallel investigation into sex crimes that's stemmed from this," the state said during arguments in an arraignment hearing for William "Roddie" Bryan. "That confirmation came via email yesterday. I say that to show that heightens the risk of flight as well."

Bryan is one of three men charged in the death of Arbery, along with Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34. The trio were indicted in late June on nine charges: malice murder, felony murder (four counts), aggravated assault (two counts), false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23 when the McMichael's allegedly armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man after spotting him running in their neighborhood just outside Brunswick. Bryan, a neighbor of the McMichaels, is the man whose cellphone video of the shooting, which leaked online before the McMichaels' arrests, ignited a national outcry over the case.

Gregory McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son right before being shot. Arbery's family has said he was merely out jogging. Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, has insisted his client played no role in Arbery's death. The arrest warrant for Bryan says he used a vehicle to illegally try to “confine and detain” Arbery.

In Friday's hearing, state prosecutors also said there is evidence recovered from Bryan's cell phone showing multiple text messages with Bryan using the n-word.