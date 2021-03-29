A Georgia state senator has filed legislation she hopes will make it easier for voters to vote on election day.
According to a statement from Senator Sally Harrell (D – Atlanta), her office filed Senate Bill 314, which will give county election supervisors and local elections boards the option to allow out of precinct voting on election day.
Sen. Harrell said her proposal will make voting easier and more accessible in those counties.
“Every Election Day, thousands of voters go to the wrong precinct because of confusion with early voting sites, changes in polling locations, or poll books that have incorrect data,” said Sen. Harrell. “We can eliminate this problem completely by making it as easy as possible to get to a voting location.”
She hopes the proposal will address measures in Georgia’s newly passed, controversial elections reform law. During a press conference last week, President Joe Biden called Georgia's new election law, "Jim Crow in the 21st Century."
According to Sen. Harrell, the new law signed last week by Governor Brian Kemp “prohibits voters from voting provisionally when they go to the wrong polling location on Election Day. SB 202 only allows out of precinct provisional voting after 5:00 p.m. Out of precinct provisional ballots only allow voters to vote in federal and statewide races and take longer for elections officials to process.”
Sen. Harrell noted many counties across the state allow out of precinct voting during early voting periods.
To view Sen. Harrell's proposal, please click here.
