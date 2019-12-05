State Senate committee officially recommends e-scooter rules for upcoming bill

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After a summer of research, a Senate study committee is making its final recommendations for an upcoming e-scooter regulation bill.
They want scooters to first adhere to industry standards so that they can drive no faster than 20 mph and weigh no more than 100 lbs. The e-scooters must have handle bars, and must be electric, not gas-powered.
"There would be rules of the road so to speak just like we have for automobiles, pickup trucks, and cars and trucks," said Senate Majority Whip, Steve Gooch, R-District 51.
Atlanta banned scooter users from riding on sidewalks, but there have been countless injuries and three deaths involving riders who rode in the streets. Some lawmakers think there should be leeway.
"We should allow scooters to go on sidewalks in certain cases," Senate Chief Deputy Whip John Albers, R-Disctrict 56, said in the committee meeting Thursday morning. "For instance my business is Midtown. There is absolutely no room on the road. Some of those sidewalks are 15 to 20 feet wide where you could very easily portion part that off and make it a designated area or lane or not where we can allow people to use that safely," he went on.
One noticeable safety requirement that's missing from the committee's report is helmets.
"We think there still needs to be some work done on that whether a requirement for helmets is necessary or not," Gooch told CBS46's Hayley Mason.
Some drivers tell CBS46 they want helmets to be included in the bill.
"As far as safety is concerned, they should go as far as they could possibly go," said Ruby Hollender.
Gooch says they want to keep local control and allow municipalities to decide if helmets are appropriate. He says they do not want to over-regulate the new and growing industry.
"We want cities and counties to adopt their own local ordinances to allow the scooters, not to necessarily prohibit them," Gooch added.
Gooch says lawmakers have not decided who will sponsor the bill but they plan to present it to the full Senate in late January or early February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.