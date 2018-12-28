Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A state senate committee will release a full report Friday with its recommendations on school start and end dates.
CBS46 has learned the recommendations include starting school no earlier than seven to 10 days before Labor Day and ending the school year around June 1.
The committee suggested this range of dates to give districts flexibility.
Lawmakers on that committee say the reasons they're even looking at a later start date is because it costs more to cool classrooms when the year starts earlier.
Students have to contend with hot buses and they also they say the dates would better line up with students working summer jobs and and those taking college courses.
Now the recommendations this committee makes are not binding. But lawmakers are hoping it will send the message to school boards that they, the lawmakers, have more involvement in the decision process.
