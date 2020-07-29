FULTON CO (CBS46)—A Georgia state senator along with the Fulton School Board president will host a tele town hall conference to provide an update on COVID-19 and school preparations.
Sen. John Albers and Julia Bernath, Fulton School Board president, will hold the telephone town hall on Thursday, August 6 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
To participate in the teleconference, call (267) 930-4000, and use passcode: 914-787-887
Fulton County schools is slated to begin classes virtually on August 17.
