ROSWELL (CBS46)—State Senator John Albers will hold a tele town-hall to provide the latest details on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the conference call will take place today at 5:00 p.m. During the call, Senator Albers is expected to outline resources available to Georgians.
Additionally, Senator Albers will be joined by Ryan Pernice, a small business owner and founder of Table & Aid in Roswell.
To participate in the tele town-hall, please call (267) 930-4000 and enter passcode 914-787-887.
