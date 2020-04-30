ALBERS
State Senator John Albers

ROSWELL (CBS46)—State Senator John Albers will hold a tele town-hall to provide the latest details on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the conference call will take place today at 5:00 p.m. During the call, Senator Albers is expected to outline resources available to Georgians.

Additionally, Senator Albers will be joined by Ryan Pernice, a small business owner and founder of Table & Aid in Roswell.

To participate in the tele town-hall, please call (267) 930-4000 and enter passcode 914-787-887.

