ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At the state capitol in downtown Atlanta, the legislative session has been suspended and lawmakers are on high alert. This after three legislators tested positive for Coronavirus.
Senator Brandon Beach from Cherokee County was the first to report a positive test result. He told CBS46 he immediately informed the Lt. Governor and leadership and has been recovering in isolation.
Also, from Cherokee County, state Senator Bruce Thompson tested positive for the virus. He said he came down with flu like symptoms a week and half ago. His condition worsened last Monday when he collapsed in the emergency room. He told CBS46 he was released from the hospital over the weekend and is undergoing therapy for his lungs while recovering at home.
And the most recent case of Coronavirus hit state Senator Nakima Williams who represents parts of Fulton County. She came down with a fever last week. Three days later her doctor authorized a drive-thru test which came back positive.
Thompson, Williams and Beach are all on the road to recovery and hoping their experience will teach others to take the virus seriously.
CBS46 also learned Monday, that state Senator Kay Kirkpatrick has tested positive for Coronavirus. She came down with a fever a little more than a week ago and went into self-quarantine immediately. Things are changing rapidly so we do anticipate there will be others.
