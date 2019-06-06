DOUGLAS County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A statewide initiative to help feed hungry children will kick off its first event in Douglas County.
Douglas County’s Deer Lick Park will host the first Summer-Hunger event in the state on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Children 18 years and younger will have a chance to enjoy a meal provided by the program.
Representative William Boddie will be set to kick off the event followed by other dignitaries.
Freddie Falcon will also make an appearance at this event.
The event will be held at Deer Lick Park 2105 Mack Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.
