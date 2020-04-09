ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Entrepreneurs, gig workers, and independent contractors are finally on track to see relief from unemployment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Georgia Department of Labor will be opening up unemployment applications for workers who would not normally be eligible for state unemployment benefits thanks to provision of the CARES Act. The relief program which will help fund weekly unemployment pay is called the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. It’s a federal program operated by the state.
The rollout has been slow and arduous with constant changes from The U.S. Department of Labor. State DOL officials say they have been receiving information on what will be required of the workers in order to prove their sources of income to ultimately receive benefits.
Starting Monday, the non-traditional employees will be able to fill out an application on the state department of labor website to start their claims.
Georgia DOL Commissioner Mark Butler warns that this process will take several weeks of processing because the upcoming groups of applicants are not on record with the state unemployment offices, due to them not paying into the state’s unemployment system given the nature of their work.
The state DOL has been rebuilding portions of its website to handle the intake process for the upcoming wave.
Violinist Liesl McWhorter tells CBS46 she is waiting as patiently as she can.
“It’s been really challenging cause many of us are not making any money right now because there are no public events,” McWhorter told CBS46.
The musician says she normally plays the violin with orchestras and at large public events. Now, she’s confined to her home teaching a few music students private lessons online using FaceTime and Zoom on her cell phone.
It will be her first time filing for unemployment benefits. She’s one of many entrepreneurs, 1099 independent contract workers and gig workers who are finally next in line to apply for weekly unemployment pay.
“They'll be able to start applying for this online starting next week starting Monday,” Butler told CBS46. “We're going to have the application. We're adding some additional features into our regular unemployment system.”
If you have already filed a claim, Butler says you will be able to update it with new required information and documents next week.
“You will be able to go back and re-open your file and answer these questions,” Butler added. “You have to be able to prove that you are one of the workers, that you have been making an income to qualify for this, so we've been working for them to nail down all the rules and regs [regulations],” he went on.
The state DOL staff as working on posting a list of required documents to its website to help upcoming applicants prepare.
Related Articles:
Georgians receive additional SNAP benefits due to COVID-19
Local teen steps up to help Atlanta's homeless as COVID-19 rages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.