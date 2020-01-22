MADISON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man is in custody after he allegedly fired at a Georgia state trooper with an assault rifle while fleeing a traffic stop in Madison County.
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle being driven by 24 year-old Tim Carruth of Colbert. Police say Carruth took off in his vehicle and the trooper performed a P.I.T. maneuver, causing Carruth's vehicle to veer off of Georgia Highway 72.
Carruth jumped out of his vehicle and began firing at the officer with an assault-style rifle. The trooper returned fire but neither was hit.
Carruth then ran into a wooded area and was found by a K9 officer about two hours later.
He's facing charges of aggravated assault on a police officer.
