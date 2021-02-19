A daycare owner in jail after a 4-month-old died in her care was denied bond Thursday. State officials say the case is an example of why parents must do their homework, check licenses, and more before leaving their children with anyone.
Amanda Hickey, 45, faces charges including felony murder and cruelty to children after she allegedly put four-month-old baby Charlie on his stomach and didn't check on him for two hours while she was running the Little Lovey Daycare. When baby Charlie was later checked, he had stopped breathing and was later rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
State investigators said cameras in the home showed Hickey putting the baby on his stomach, instead of properly on his back, along with other behavior towards children that are currently under investigation.
"Apparently there is more evidence that this provider was not following proper rules and regulations when it comes to the discipline of children and the overall care of children," said Reg Griffin, Communications Officer for the Georgia Department of Early Learning.
The infant's family attorney, Matthew Schwencke, told CBS46's Tori Cooper he watched the videos of Hickey in court hearings. He said the video allegedly showed Hickey dropping and slamming other children in playpen areas as well.
Still, state investigators said there had been no red flags with Hickey's operation before baby Charlie died earlier this month.
"She operated for over 10 years with no complaints, compliments from neighbors, and even compliments from neighbors with children who said they were waiting to get their child in this program," Griffin said.
The Georgia Department of Early Learning shut down the Little Lovey Daycare temporarily, but are considering making the shutdown permanent. The Department urged parents to use qualityrated.org to check references, licensing, and state inspection reports as a safeguard for your children.
"Go have a personal interview with the director, take a tour of the facility, and follow that up with a pop-in visit just to make sure the interview and tour line up with the day-to-day operations," Griffin said.
While Hickey remains in jail, her attorneys said they will be filing for reconsideration of bond because in their view, the judge's ruling Thursday was contrary to law.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
