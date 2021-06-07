ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms confirmed appointment of Chief Rodney Bryant to serve as permanent Chief of the Atlanta Police Department Monday.
“Chief Bryant has served the people of Atlanta with integrity and honor for decades and will continue to build trust between law enforcement and our communities,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Since his interim appointment, Chief Bryant has led APD through several challenges, while earning the respect of the men and women of APD.”
Chief Bryant joined APD in 1988 and since that time has risen as a leader from Police Officer to Assistant Chief before retiring in April of 2019.
Appointed to the rank of Major in July 2010, Chief Bryant commanded the largest and most single-family densely populated zone precinct in Atlanta. His commitment to community-focused policing allowed him to cultivate strong relationships with community leaders and surrounding agencies. Additionally, he established foot and bike patrols in residential and high crime areas.
Mayor Bottoms appointed Chief Bryant as Interim Chief in June of 2020. Chief Bryant took the helm of APD during a challenging time for both the public and Atlanta’s women and men in uniform.
Under Chief Bryant’s leadership, the Atlanta Police Department has focused on increasing positive engagement among Atlanta’s children and youth through partnerships with the Police Athletic League and the Atlanta Police Foundation’s At-Promise Center.
Further information on Chief Bryant can be found here.
