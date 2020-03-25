ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The growing pandemic from COVID-19 has opened a new front in the ongoing war over abortion in states led by Republicans and those led by Democrats.
Politico reported states like Ohio, Texas, and Mississippi, which haven't seen the largest numbers of cases, are trying to close abortion providers and order them to donate protective gear and other necessities to local hospitals. On the other side, New York, New Jersey, and Washington have deemed abortion and family planning clinics an essential service that can continue during the pandemic.
According to Poltiico, the Susan B. Anthony List and other right-wing groups asked Health and U.S. Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to use emergency authority to close clinics and donate supplies to hospitals nationally. So far, the White House hasn't suggested any move on the subject is possible.
Locally, Georgia hasn't taken any action to restrict abortion clinics during the pandemic. Clinics like the Feminist Women's Health Center have even posted notes to their website informing potential patients that abortion services are still available.
"Our center is open and offering all our abortion care services on a regular schedule," the website says. "We are rescheduling all elective wellness and GYN services until mid-April as per the latest guidance from the Center for Disease Control and National Abortion Federation."
Other clinics had similar messages with none indicating on their websites about suspending any abortion services during the pandemic.
