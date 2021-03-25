Are you looking for a job? Gwinnett County Schools will host a virtual job fair on March 25 as they try to fill open positions for bus drivers.
Wages range from $17.63 to $24.98 per hour as well as benefits, paid vacation and a great work schedule.
Applicants must be 21 or older, have a good driving record, and have a high school diploma or GED.
Here are a list of virtual job fairs coming up:
Thursday, March 25, 10 a.m.—Virtual Career Fair, registration required
Saturday March 27, 8 a.m.–Noon at the GCPS Hurricane Shoals Transportation Facility, located at 720 Hurricane Shoals Rd. NE in Lawrenceville
Sunday, March 28, Noon–6 p.m. at Sugarloaf Mills Mall–Entry 6, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville
Wednesday, March 31, 3–7 p.m. at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center (ISC)–Building 200, located at 437 Old Peachtree Rd. NW in Suwanee
Thursday, April 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Better Work Gwinnett Drive-Thru Job Fair, located at the Infinite Energy Center Parking Deck (6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy.) in Duluth
Friday, April 2, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at Sugarloaf Mills Mall–Entry 6, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville
Wednesday, April 7, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at Sugarloaf Mills Mall–Entry 6, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville
Monday, April 12, 4 p.m.—Virtual Career Fair, registration required
Wednesday, April 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Gwinnett Online Campus, located at 713 Hi Hope Rd. in Lawrenceville
Thursday, April 15, 3 p.m.–7 p.m. at Archer High School, located at 2255 New Hope Rd. in Lawrenceville
Saturday April 17, 8 a.m.–Noon at the GCPS Hurricane Shoals Transportation Facility, located at 720 Hurricane Shoals Rd. NE in Lawrenceville
For additional information on how to apply, click here.
