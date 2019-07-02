ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) To alleviate Fourth of July traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation is temporarily suspending construction-related lane closures on interstate highways, and limiting lane closures on state routes that directly serve major tourist and recreation centers.
Officials say the closures will be from 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 through 10 p.m. Sunday July 7.
