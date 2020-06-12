ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- More than 2,000 pounds of food were collected during a statewide food drives organized by Atlanta Gas Light.
Food banks who partnered with the company included:
- Hosea Feed the Hungry, Atlanta Regional Business Center
- Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Peachtree Service Center
- Hearts to Nourish Hope, Clayton Service Center
- Must Ministries, Marietta Service Center
- United Way of Forsyth County (summer feeding program for students), Cumming Service Center
- Rockdale Emergency Relief Fund, Conyers Service Center
- Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Athens Service Center
- Golden Harvest Food Bank, Augusta Service Center
- Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Savannah Service Center
- Macon Outreach, Macon Service Center
- Baptist Church of Villa Rica Food Bank, Carrollton Service Center
- One Roof Ecumenical Alliance Outreach, Newnan Service Center
- Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries, Gwinnett Service Center
- Georgia Mountain Food Bank, Hall County Service Center
“We recognize now more than ever we cannot forget that putting food on the table remains a daily struggle for some families during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bryan Batson, president of Atlanta Gas Light. “We are grateful to work with local foodbanks throughout our service territory to help stock the shelves of these organizations so they can support families facing challenges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.