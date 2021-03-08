State officials have announced anyone needing rental or utility assistance will soon be able to apply for help.
According to a spokesperson, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs will begin administering the State of Georgia Rental Assistance Program (GRA) in early March 2021.
GRA can help renters with their past due rent and utilities; payments will be made directly to landlords and utility providers.
In February, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that the state has received more than $552 million in stimulus funds through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Households that have a combined incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) who meet the following conditions are eligible:
- Qualify for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19
- Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability
- Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI)
Officials noted priority given to: 1) households below 50 percent of the AMI, or 2) households with one or more individuals who have been unemployed 90 days or longer at the time of application
