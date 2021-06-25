ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A larger-than-life bronze monument honoring one of Atlanta’s greatest athletes, boxing legend Evander Holyfield.
The 10-feet tall statue weighing more than a ton sits at the base of the State Farm arena celebrating boxing’s only 4-time heavyweight world champion.
“We picked this plaza because literally millions of sports fans come to state farm and Mercedes Benz stadium and they walk past here which is one of the great pieces of sports history in Atlanta,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks.
Surrounded by family and friends Holyfield thanked the Atlanta community, the Metro Atlanta Boys Club and the Georgia boxing program that invested in him as a little boy.
Introduced in a stirring speech by his older brother, Bernard, Holyfield credits his mother for molding and guiding him to be disciplined and motivated.
“Mr. [Carter] Morgan is the first person who told me you can be like Muhammad Ali, and I said but I’m only 8 years old. He said you won’t always be 8. He said do you want to be the champion and I said I’ve got to ask my mama.,” Holyfield recalled. “I went home and asked my mom and she said there are three things you’ve got to do, listen, follow directions and don’t quit,” he went on, crediting his mother for helping him become the man he is now.
Plans for the statue were first set in motion in 2017 but city leaders struggled to agree on a location. The Atlanta Hawks later stepped in and offered the outdoor arena plaza as its home.
“Atlanta continues and will always be an example of Black excellence especially in entertainment and sports,” Bottoms said. “And, I’m just going to remove the Black from that. Atlanta will always be a symbol of excellence especially in entertainment and sports,” the Mayor explained.
Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts called Holyfield the greatest athlete from Georgia, given his high achievements in boxing.
With 29 career knockouts, an Olympic run, and countless efforts of philanthropy and community service, Holyfield told today that honoring their parents and never giving up will be lessons from his legacy to follow.
“If you don’t quit, you’ll get there. I’m the person who just didn’t quit and I’m honored and I thank you,” Holyfield said.
The boxing champion was joined by several members of his family and friends.
