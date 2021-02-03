The DeKalb County Courthouse currently stands free of what many called a longtime symbol of hate: an obelisk paying tribute to Confederacy. But things are about to change at the Courthouse.
"When we have a Confederate statue you’re basically holding up a monument to racism," Terrance Fontaneau said. "So, I think when you replace that, you show that we are going past that stage of American history," added the DeKalb resident.
DeKalb County Commissioners and City of Decatur leaders are planning to erect a statue of the late Congressman John Lewis in place of the old Confederate monument that was brought down late in the night last June. DeKalb's District Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson was there when the obelisk was brought down. She drafted the declaration to erect a statue of Lewis in its place in addition to forming a John Lewis task force of 27 members.
The monument will be funded using private donations. The task force members have already raised more than $7,500 toward the effort. A application for artists is published on the county's website seeking a designer for the statue.
"I knew when John died that I would like to see a memorial for John Lewis in DeKalb County, and in the City of Decatur because John represented that area for many, many years," Johnson said.
Johnson had a personal relationship with Lewis through her husband U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson who served with Lewis in Congress.
"I think as we move forward, we need positive role models. We need people that we can see that have made a difference in society," Johnson said.
At the same time Wednesday, State House Minority Chair Billy Mitchell (D-Stone Mountain) filed a bill to allow the removal of all Confederate memorials and flag from public places statewide, on specifically on Stone Mountain.
"The time that these memorials seemed to be appropriate is long past us not only in this state but also in this country," said Rep. Billy Mitchell D-Stone Mountain.
There is also an effort to erect a monument honoring John Lewis in the United States Capitol in Statuary Hall.
Michael Collins, Lewis' former Chief of Staff, and chairman of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, Inc. commented to CBS46 about the plans for the statue in Decatur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.