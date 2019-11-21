'Stay away pay' costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A CBS46 investigation uncovered tens of thousands of dollars paid out to public employees on administrative leave.
These are employees paid to stay away from their jobs while their bosses investigate allegations of misconduct and even crimes.
On January 1st 2015, Peachtree City Police Chief William McCollum called 911 after shooting his wife in the bed.
He admitted to having a couple of drinks and taking a sleeping pill that night. He insisted it was an accident and was charged with reckless conduct.
Meanwhile, taxpayers paid him to sit at home for more than two months while under investigation. The price tag was $27,840.04 to stay away.
William Perry is the Executive Director of Georgia Ethics Watchdogs.
“I think people look at that as wasteful spending,” Perry said.
He believes government agencies take too long to take-action against cases of misconduct.
“The taxpayers in that case paid tens of thousands to that individual while he waited for an investigation on something that showed he was irresponsible from the get-go,” Perry said.
On March 30th 2016, Morrow Fire Chief Herb Jones was paid to sit at home for a month while under investigation for rape. A witness reported that Jones was seen engaged in sexual activity with a woman who was unconscious following a night of drinking. He was later charged with rape and fired from his job, but not before he received more than $4,164.14 in stay away pay.
Atlanta attorney Page Pate said there is no state law on the books regulating the terms of administrative leave. Instead it’s up to local governments to decide.
“It’s a political decision at the end of the day,” Pate said. “Part of it I think is just an attempt to recruit good individuals to work in government.”
Pate also said administrative leave is a tool to protect employees from allegations.
“Once it’s ruled that they are guilty, I think any money that they received from a public body they should return,” Perry said.
That almost never happens. Take the case of two Roswell Police Officers accused of making an inappropriate arrest. July 9th 2018, Officers Courtney Brown and Kristee Wilson were placed on administrative leave with pay for two weeks while under investigation. They were fired after body-cam footage showed them flipping a coin to decide what to do about a speeding driver. Both received more than $5,448.24 combined to stay away.
“They were paid thousands of dollars to sit at home and do nothing while it was investigated. I feel like the taxpayers are ripped off in that situation,” Perry said.
Finally, Former DeKalb County Police Officer Robert Olsen received more than $43,000 to sit at home while under investigation for 10-months. Olsen was later convicted of aggravated assault in the shooting death of Anthony Hill, a naked, unarmed veteran. Olsen shot him to death while responding to a call at a Chamblee apartment complex.
It’s a common occurrence and there are numerous cases. So, here’s what you can do if you feel like your local government is wasting your tax dollars on these investigations. Contact your county commission, city council or mayor and ask them to change these policies to better protect the public. As easy as the policy was put in place, it can be changed.
