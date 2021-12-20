ATLANTA (CBS46) — CBS46 is learning more about a hazardous gas leak that shut down an Atlanta neighborhood, earlier this month.
40,000 gallons of ammonia was being removed from the old Schwan’s facility on Lemon Lane near Wayne Street Southeast in the Edgewood neighborhood, when a valve broke about halfway through, releasing roughly 20,000 gallons of the smelly gas into the air.
Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency was alerted first.
“I just got a call from one of our food companies that’s in Atlanta. They have an ammonia leak and they were trying to report it,” the dispatcher with Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency told the 911 dispatcher.
“And they said they did have a leak?” the 911 dispatcher asked.
“Yes, ammonia,” the dispatcher with Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency said.
Atlanta Fire Rescue was immediately dispatched.
According to the incident report, Schwan’s workers were “…removing the ammonia from the building when a part broke causing the leak.”
Once on scene, Atlanta Fire sent an emergency alert to nearby residents urging them to quote “shelter in place.”
Gary Smith, who heads the Ammonia Safety & Training Institute, said there’s a big difference between evacuating and sheltering in place, and the chief made the right call.
“Having everyone shelter in place was a very good idea because the ammonia vapor, as it goes downwind, it’s not trying to get into people’s houses, it’s trying to rise and go into the atmosphere. Staying inside is critical,” Smith said.
Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia can cause coughing, irritation or burning of the eyes, nose and throat.
So, why was ammonia at the Schwan’s facility in the first place? It’s one of the most popular chemicals in the world, Smith says, frequently used as an energy-efficient refrigerant.
A Schwan’s spokesperson tells CBS46, “We no longer produce food at the facility, and contractors and some employees were there to decommission the ammonia system at the plant when the leak occurred.”
CBS46 also pulled records of past incidents at this Schwan’s facility.
While the Georgia Environmental Protection Division was called five times in the last 20 years, none of the incidents were as substantial as last week’s leak.
In one case, they reported “an oil spill of less than two gallons.”
In another case, they reported a spill of “12,000 lbs. of corn sweetener.”
Smith says it looks like a company practicing due diligence.
“That’s exactly what it looks like. I think they’re conscientious. I think they did the right thing,” said Smith.
According to records, no workers or residents were hurt in any of the cases reported to Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
