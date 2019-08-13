ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The work doesn’t stop for construction crews when the heat index reaches triple digits.
Crews braved Tuesday’s conditions to get the job done, many of them wearing long clothing.
“We knew this heat was coming up and all week our Toolbox Safety Talk this past week was about staying safe in the heat,” said Josh Hensley, a job site superintendent at a Midtown Atlanta construction site. “The biggest thing is drink plenty of fluids, water, take a break whenever you start feeling hot, when you start feeling dizzy, keep an eye out for signs of dehydration, heat stroke and if you feel any of those symptoms coming on then you immediately sit down, take break, try to get into the AC if you can.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, wants to ensure employers are keeping workers safe in the hot conditions.
Americo Pagan with OSHA said employers have a responsibility to provide a workplace free of hazards, including the heat.
“We want employers to implement a program, a heat prevention program, that includes water, rest and shade,” he said.
“They need to plan for emergencies, they need to train their supervisors and employees on the heat illness prevention,” added Pagan.
He showed the Heat Safety Tool app that OSHA and NIOSH offer which allows you to monitor the temperature and heat index, as well as see what the projected heat index is throughout the day so employers can plan their work around it. The app also lists signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and offers first aid tips.
App information: https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/heatillness/heat_index/heat_app.html
More tips from OSHA: https://www.osha.gov/heat/
https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/heatstress/industry_resources.html
