ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Experts are trying to calm the waters surrounding the new sub-variant dubbed "Steal Omicron," saying although its name might conjure up images of stealth bombers, there’s still too little data to say how bad it is.
“We’re getting worried before there’s reason to get worried,” said Dr. Robin Dretler, an infectious disease specialist at Emory Decatur. “We know that it is not different enough from Omicron to get its own Greek letter, it’s just a little adjustment on Omicron. And there‘s really no other data, whether it’s more contagious, whether its more or less toxic.”
Stealth Omicron has become the more dominant variant in parts of Europe and so far, 96 cases have been detected in the U.S. Over the holidays the huge infection rates here in the state to the original Omicron variant may help against the sub-variant.
“Whether already having Omicron you’d have immunity, the odds are pretty good though since virtually everyone’s going to have been exposed to Omicron there would be cross-immunity,” Dr. Dretler said.
Officials say there is a reason it’s harder for current PCR tests to detect it, hence the stealth name.
“The more you mutate away from the PCR we have, the more it’s going to be not picking up,” Dr. Dretler said.
Cases in Georgia have come down since the record numbers seat the start of the year. Still new testing sites are opening like this one in Smyrna.
To aid in the fight, the White House says the new antiviral pills have already shipped.
“85 percent of the pills have been distributed to the states, the same way we’ve distributed vaccines, for them to then put the pills in the most important places within their states,” said Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.
By the end of this week, Georgians should be able to get free N95 masks from the Biden administration at Kroger stores.
“Omicron is so much more contagious. It went from droplets, which are easily screened, to aerosols. So, these are better masks that are going to filter more effectively if you wear them above your nose,” Dr. Dretler said.
The mask’s ability over KN95 masks is significant.
“The KN95 is up to a Chinese standard that is not regulated by the US and we can’t really control if it is meeting that standard. With a NIOSH approved N95 masks you know,” said Jason Boudreault, COO of Merilogy a US manufacturer of N95 masks.
Dr. Anthony Fauci also said the first phase of testing a universal COVID vaccine has already begun. He said they are hopefully of the trials but said it could be years till its ready for the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.