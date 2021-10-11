ATLANTA (CBS46) — Three games into the National League Division Series and the Atlanta Braves have given up a grand total of two runs.
That's going to be tough to beat.
On Monday, the Braves were tough to beat, as outstanding pitching and a 3-run home run from pinch-hitter Joc Pederson were all the Braves needed to take down the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 and move one game away from the NLCS.
Ian Anderson (1-0) pitched five strong innings for the Braves, striking out six on 84 pitches. Anderson was relieved from the game in the bottom of the 5th inning for Pederson, who hit his second home run of the series to give the Braves the only runs they would need.
Freddy Peralta last just four inning for the Braves, as Brewers manager Craig Counsell decided to pull him for a pinch-hitter in the top of the 5th. Adrian Houser (0-1), who relieved Peralta, gave up the bomb to Pederson in the next inning.
A quartet of Braves relivers salted the game away, with Jesse Chavez, Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson and Will Smith each pitching one inning of scoreless baseball.
Adam Duvall had a pair of hits for the Braves, while Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Eddie Rosario, Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson each tallied a base knock.
Game 4 is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. Tuesday at Truist Park.
