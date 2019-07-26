TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46 ) -- A DeKalb County man is wanted for the alleged murder of his stepson according to county police.
On the evening of July 26 Demeriex Bowman allegedly shot and killed his 25-year-old stepson Frederick White at a home located in the 4200 block of Rue Antoinette Road.
Bowman immediately fled the scene and has not been located by authorities yet. The 54-year-old may be traveling in a white 2018 Nissan Altima rental with GA tage CIN2735.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information of the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7850. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
