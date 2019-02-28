ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Stephenson High School student is dead after being shot by another student following an argument at the school.
The shooting happened around 12 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Lakewater View in Stone Mountain.
According to police, an argument took place on Wednesday between the victim and four or five other students in the bus lane at the school.
On Thursday, the victim was found fatally shot outside of the suspect's home.
DeKalb County School officials say the suspect is a 9th grader at the school.
The school district released this statement Thursday, detailing the incident:
“(Thursday), a 12th grade student at Stephenson High School was shot and killed by a 9th grade student, also from Stephenson HS, at the 9th grade student's home. This follows an altercation that took place yesterday (Wednesday) in the bus lane at the school involving approximately 4 to 5 boys. DeKalb County School District Public Safety and DeKalb County Police are investigating this matter. A crisis team will be at the school in the morning to provide support to students and staff.”
Grief counselors will be on hand at the school on Friday.
No word on when the suspect is expected in court.
