Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A student at Stephenson High School in Atlanta who was fatally shot on February 28 will be laid to rest on Friday.
Phildarious Parrish, 18, was fatally shot by a 15 year-old at a home on Lakewater View in Stone Mountain.
According to DeKalb County Police, the victim, Parrish, went with two other men to the home of the suspect to fight him. Police said the incident stemmed from a prior incident at school.
DeKalb County Police said Parish and the other two men got to the home and were confronted by the suspect, his father, and the suspect's brother. At some point in the confrontation, the victim and his friends said the suspect and his family went into the home and came back with weapons.
According to the incident report, one of the three who came to the home said they didn't want to get shot, but instead just fight the suspect.
Police said at some point after that, Parrish was shot twice by the suspect. DeKalb Police said after the shooting, the trio who came to the home left.
DeKalb County School officials say the suspect is a 9th grader at the school. His identity has not been released.
Meanwhile, Parrish will be laid to rest at The House of Hope Atlanta on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur. The public viewing will begin at 11 p.m. to be followed by his funeral at 12 p.m.
