COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The August 26th Cobb County Commission meeting for Sterigenics was all about what the company plans to do going forward to make it as safe as possible, and why Eythlene Oxide is necessary for the particular sterilization they do.
This was all said by president of the company Phil Mcnabb in his first appearance since attending a July meeting.
Mr. Mcnabb spoke about how the company is making changes to ensure emissions of EtO into the air are more secure and safe, touting its steady reduction through new scrubbing technology -- vacuum sealing the facility so that only air can come in is one of the new stipulations to help reduce any emissions that might escape during the sterilization process.
Mr. Mcnabb also spoke for the first time about last year's violations.
"A gentleman went into the chamber with a forked truck, there was EtO going into the chamber," said Mcnabb. "Out the back vent, through our mission control system, so it did not result in a release to the environment, but there was an immediate combustion and an employee was injured during this period."
The Georgia EPD also spoke. They said much more testing on the lasting effects is needed, as well as better determining just how much EtO is in the air in Atlanta.
There will also be new rules in Sterigenics' next permit according to the EPD. The intention is to make its EtO emissions output safer starting in November.
