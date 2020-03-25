ATLANTA (CBS46) -- CBS46 has just learned that Sterigenics is on the brink of re-opening, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration got involved and reached out to Governor Brian Kemp, directly.
In an interview with CBS46, Governor Kemp said he supports the reopening of the plant, and that Cobb County officials are tying up a few loose ends before Sterigenics gets the green light.
In the letter to the Governor, the FDA cited a need for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) such as gowns, respirators, masks, and gloves during the COVID-19 outbreak. “Much of the PPE also requires certain sterilization,” FDA Commissioner, Stephen Hahn said in the letter. He went on to request the Governor’s assistance in helping to increase the supply of PPE by working with Sterigenics to allow for the appropriate sterilization of PPE.
However, some medical professionals say PPE items needed on the front lines to treat COVID-19, like the items mentioned in the FDA’s letter, DO NOT require sterilization.
Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for more on this developing story.
