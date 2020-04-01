COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Sterigenics has been granted a temporary restraining order against two Cobb County officials that will allow them to begin sterilizing all medical equipment.
The restraining order is against two officials, the county fire marshal and the chief building manager.
A judge is still reviewing the lawsuit Sterigenics filed against the county on Monday but this temporary order will allow the company to sterilize all medical equipment and not just the personal protective equipment initially agreed upon by county officials.
Cobb County Chairman Boyce signed an emergency order last week, at the urging of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS). The order allowed for Sterigenics to temporarily reopen, for the sole purpose of sterilizing personal protection gear like masks, gloves, gowns, and respirators – exactly as the FDA had requested.
The FDA initially reached out to Cobb County and Governor Brian Kemp about the matter on March 19th. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a letter, there was a shortage of those specific items, which he claims require sterilization. The federal agency believes reopening Sterigenics, could help meet that need.
“I know that Secretary Azar needs that plant open,” Governor Kemp told CBS46. “There’s a lot of medical supplies that they need to move to the marketplace and as he told me, this is a national public health emergency we need that plant open.”
Sterigenics has been shut down since August 2019.
