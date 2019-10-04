SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) The Sterigenics plant in Cobb County -- under fire for spewing toxins into the air for decades -- is closed indefinitely.
The action comes after the county put tight restrictions on the building.
The county attorney’s office sent a letter to lawyers for Sterigenics Tuesday saying the company is not permitted to engage in any construction or sterilization activity at its facility near Smyrna until it gets county approval.
Last week, the county reclassified the plant from an “industrial storage” facility to an “industrial high hazard” facility because of the potentially cancer-causing gas ethylene oxide the company uses to sterilize medical equipment. Having a “high hazard” classification means the company must meet stringent building and fire codes.
Sterigenics released the following statement Wednesday:
“Sterigenics has always operated with a focus on safety and is committed to completing the voluntary enhancements at our Atlanta facility to further reduce ethylene oxide emissions below already safe levels. We continue to engage with officials regarding the process to resume operations. We have made significant progress in completing the necessary construction to implement the enhancements approved by the Georgia EPD. The sterilization of vital medical products and devices at our Atlanta facility is critical to keeping patients safe and extended delay in resuming those operations places patient safety at risk.”
The plant suspended operations in August in order to install new emission controls per an agreement with the state, but the new classifications posed a challenge to the company.
An oversight committee began checking air quality in the area surrounding the facility the week of September 6, just days before the announcement to suspend operations.
"We're aware of the operational shutdown at the facility," said Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon of the announcement. "The Task Force had already taken this into account during their planning, and those involved assure us it will not negatively impact our efforts.”
"The citizens of Georgia are entitled to just as much protection from a known carcinogen as the citizens of Illinois," said State Senator Jen Jordan.
Meanwhile, the first legal action involving Sterigenics was filed in Fulton Superior Court.
Jordan and two residents living near Sterigenics are the Plaintiffs in the case, which argues the consent order agreed upon between Sterigenics and the EPD on August 7 was unlawful.
Sterigenics announced Monday it will shut down its ethylene oxide sterilization operations in Willowbrook, Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.