SMYRNA, Ga. (CBSS46) -- The company that’s been under fire for several months over it’s use of Ethylene oxide is now threatening to take legal action against the Cobb County.
Sterigenics and the company’s use of Ethylene oxide has been a hot-button issue in Georgia for the last several month’s. On August 15th Cobb County granted Sterigenics a remodel permit to make improvements to its facility in hopes of reducing ETO emissions. Later on October 1st, the county sent a letter to the company placing that permit on hold and ultimately halting operations.
The county claims the company currently holds a certificate of occupancy of “storage”, not “high hazard” as they are required by law.
Now the company’s attorneys are firing back at the county, sending a letter calling the county’s claims “demonstrably untrue.” They also claim the company’s Smyrna facility has two separate buildings and that there are two separate certifications, storage and industrial high hazard.
The company said if the county refuses to allow the company to continue it’s remodel at the Smyrna facility they will have no choice but to pursue legal action.
The county explained that threat hasn’t changed their stance.
