CHICAGO (CBS46) – Sterigenics announced Monday it will shut down its ethylene oxide (EO) sterilization operations in Willowbrook, Illinois. The company, which also has an office in metro Atlanta, had been in litigation with the state of Illinois and the Illinois EPA before Monday’s announcement.
Sterigenics said in a release it could “not reach an agreement to renew the lease on its Quincy Street facility in Willowbrook in the present environment. Given the unstable legislative and regulatory landscape in Illinois, Sterigenics will not pursue reopening of its second location on Midway Drive in Willowbrook.”
The company said it had it reached agreement with the state and the Illinois EPA, but the lease disagreement ended up changing the company’s plans.
Sterigencis’ move in Illinois comes less than a week after the plant in Smyrna had its plant reclassified from an industrial storage facility to an industrial high hazard facility, due to the high amounts of ethylene oxide used to sterilize medical equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.