COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Medical equipment sterilization company Sterigenics says it is not to blame for property value loss in Cobb County, and to to prove it, they've filed suit against Roger Phelps, chair of the Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors, and others.

In the suit filed August 14, Sterigenics alleges Phelps and board members John Demarest, Carolyn Turner, Daniel Post and Thea Powell are at fault for devaluing more than 5,000 properties, including home owners.

"Defendants unlawfully cut the “Fair Market Values” of more than 5,000 residential properties within a two-mile radius of Sterigenics’ Cobb County facility by ten percent in the BTA’s 2020 annual tax assessments," states the suit.

In 2019, Sterigenics faced public scrutiny for its use of ethylene oxide, a known carcinogen that was also emitted into the air, at its Smyrna facility. As a consequence of the company's publicly perceived negligence, the facility underwent numerous air quality checks by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, was ordered to make process changes to limit ethylene oxide emissions, and endured a months-long shutdown.

Now, facing blame for decreased property values surrounding the facility located on Olympic Industrial Avenue, Sterigenics wants county tax decision-makers to be held accountable for "unlawful" acts and for the company's name to be cleared.

The formal complaint outlined in the suit states:

"Defendants publicly blame Sterigenics’ facility for this purported devaluation, telling residents the devaluation was because of an “Epd-identified environmental issue” created by Sterigenics’ facility. Defendants took this action despite the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s (the “EPD”) confirmation that the facility is in full compliance with all air regulations and despite the state-of-the art emissions controls enhancements Sterigenics voluntarily installed at the facility. And Defendants did so just days after this Court, in another action, entered an order enjoining the unlawful efforts of County officials to close the facility in response to political pressure the County has received from an activist group based on unfounded environmental claims the County has no authority to regulate."

Aside from a further tarnished reputation, Sterigenics alleges being blamed for the 10 percent property value deduction, they also stand to lose more $75,000, not including legal fees.

For 50 years the company has sterilized medical equipment at the location, including with the use of EO. Their operations are both monitored and approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

In 2019, the FDA stated, “there are no readily available processes or facilities that can serve as viable alternatives to those that use ethylene oxide to sterilize these devices. In short: this method is critical to our health care system and to the continued availability of safe, effective and high-quality medical devices." Still the company continued to get hit with complaints, organized demonstrations against its use of EO, and lost revenue during its shutdown to make equipment changes that would decrease its chemical emissions.

The suit goes on the further explain why Sterigenics believes they have been unjustly targeted by the county tax assessors.

"After the Court issued its April 8 Order, Defendants (all political appointees of the County Board of Commissioners) targeted Sterigenics in a different way, this time cutting all residential property values within a two-mile radius of its Facility by ten percent, claiming that Sterigenics was the reason for the devaluation."