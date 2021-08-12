ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Shaky Knees Music Festival is undergoing a shakeup.
Event organizers announced Stevie Nicks and Royal Blood will no longer perform at the festival.
Workers confirmed in a tweet Foo Fighters will replace Nicks in the Friday night headline slot. Organizers went on to say, “we’re not done there! Please also welcome Garbage, The Collection and Glove to this year’s Shaky Knees lineup!”
Nicks announced on Twitter she won’t attend the music festival this year due to her age and a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“While I am vaccinated at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason [I] have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021,” Nicks tweeted.
Nick, 73, went on to say, “I’m devastated and I know fans are devastated, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”
Festival events are slated to take place at Central Park in Atlanta from October 22-24.
COVID-19 vaccines are not required, however, organizers are encouraging attendees to get vaccinated.
To purchase and for more information, click here.
