Sting operation cracks down on online predators

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Are your children safe online? CBS46’s Trason Bragg went to Cherokee County with authorities have arrested an alleged online predator for the second time in just a matter of months.
“It’s a scary situation but people need to know that it’s out there. They’re out there right now looking for children,” Captain Jay Baker said.
Captain Jay Baker of The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office told CBS46 News that scary situation is exactly why his office created the Internet Crimes Against Child squad.
“These detectives are online they are in certain chat rooms and people contact them. There is no trickery involved I mean there are plenty of suspects out there that are on the Internet looking for children,” Baker explained.
The trick is catching them before they hurt an actual child. The predators contact a person they believe to be a minor looking for sex. Big surprise it’s a detective.
The sting operation is successful. The ICAC squad has arrested 14 people this year, two of them since the start of September. On Monday Nov. 18, one of those same people was arrested again.
“He was back on the Internet communicating with our detectives who he thought was a 13-year-old-girl which was quite shocking,” Baker said.
Two felony charges weren't enough to keep James Wesley Smith away.
“They cannot harm a child certainly not while they are in custody, and that’s why we do this,” Baker said.
