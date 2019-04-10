TAIPEI, Taiwan (CBS46/CNN) -- Doctors in Taiwan said a woman seeking treatment for a swollen eye had something under her eyelid that many wouldn’t believe, tiny bees.
According to CNN, the woman had four miniscule insects known as sweat bees under her eyelid. The bees are approximately 3-4 millimeters in length, CNN reported.
"I saw something that looked like insect legs, so I pulled them out under a microscope slowly, and one at a time without damaging things inside," Hung Chi-ting, the head of the ophthalmology department at Taiwan's Fooyin University Hospital, told reporters at a news conference.
Sweat bees, also known as halictidae, "nest near graves and in fallen trees, so it's easy to come across them while hiking in mountains," Hung explained.
CNN reported, the woman, identified by her family name of He, said she thinks the insects blew into her eye at a relative's grave site when she visited it with her family. She washed her eyes with water but kept experiencing severe pain.
After hours of agony, the woman visited the hospital where doctors found she was suffering from cellulitis and corneal erosion caused by the sweat bees. Doctors said her eyesight was reduced but didn’t suffer any impacts to her central nervous system. She should make a full recovery.
