Cherokee County, GA (CBS46) A sewage spill shut down a Cherokee County roadway on Thursday but the roadway has since reopened.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a septic truck carrying waste spilled its load in multiple locations along East Cherokee Drive.
The roadway was shut down between Ball Ground Highway and Cumming Highway but has since reopened.
The roadway will shut down temporarily at different locations for cleaning.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.