NEW YORK (CBS46) -- The wild ride on Wall Street looks set to continue Monday morning with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average in free fall Sunday. Futures for the Dow dropped more than 900 points while the Nasdaq was off more than 300 points.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fluctuated down more than 1,000 points and up more than 1,000 points over the last two weeks as fears over a global slowdown due to the spreading coronavirus gripped traders. Over the last month, the Dow has gone from a high of 29,551.42 on February 12 to as low as 25,409.36 on February 28. As of last Friday, the Dow sat at 25,864.78 after losing 256.50 points in that day's trading.
The Federal Reserve issued an emergency 50-basis point rate cut last week, but it did little to calm the anxious markets. And while coronavirus has been behind much of the recent selloff, oil could be the catalyst for futures dropping ahead of Monday's open.
Oil prices dropped to some of the lowest levels seen in the last five years after Saudi Arabia announced huge discounts to its official prices. The move came after talks with OPEC collapsed on Friday after Russia rejected cuts to production of 1.5 million barrels per day.
With OPEC unable to force through production cuts to lift the price; Saudi Arabia decided to push the price down and flood the market with cheap crude oil, NPR reported. Since Saudi Arabia's production costs are the lowest, lower prices for oil will hurt other economies more. NPR reported Russia "seems to be the target of this price war."
The price war should yield lower prices at the pump for American drivers and a cut in costs for airlines, which are struggling with cancellations from coronavirus fears.
