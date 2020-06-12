HENRY CO. (CBS46)—One city is a step closer to returning to normal after shutting down public parks during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a press release from the city of Stockbridge, all its parks will reopen Saturday, June 13, at 8 a.m.
Community members can visit park grounds; however, park equipment and pavilions will remain closed until further notice, the release stated.
The statement warned citizens who enter the parks, enter at their own risks.
"Our City parks will reopen on this Saturday morning. Although we are moving forward with allowing public access to our parks, we highly encourage all community members to continue to practice social distancing as they visit our popular locations. We will get through this together but we need everyone to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19", the release stated.
Health tips offered from the city include:
• Stay at least six feet from others at all times.
• Wear a cloth face covering to help protect yourself and others.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• Bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to use if soap and water are not available.
