ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police pursuing a stolen vehicle nabbed a suspect possibly connected to an assault and carjacking of an Uber driver in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Fox Street NW around 2:47 a.m. Wednesday when the driver attempted to flee. After turning onto Paines Ave. NW the male suspect exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. He was quickly apprehended by police.
A search of the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta resulted in the discovery of several grams of marijuana and cash. Officers were also able to confirm the vehicle was carjacked from an Uber driver on February 4.
On Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way SW. The victim told police she was driving for Uber when she was requested to pickup passengers in the area.
When she arrived at the designated location, one man got in the passenger seat while a second man and female passenger got in the backseat. The male suspect in the passenger seat immediately demanded her phone and cash, when she refused the man in the backseat began to physically assault her. The female passenger exited the back, approached the driver's side door and forced the victim out of the vehicle.
The three suspects then fled the scene with the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing, therefore the suspect apprehended with the stolen vehicle has not been charged for the carjacking.
