COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teen driver was killed and four passengers injured after the stolen vehicle they were in wrecked while eluding police. The single car crash happened on Hillcrest Drive at Six Flags Parkway February 27 around 9:45 p.m.
A white Honda HR-V was reported stolen. Cobb County officers responding to the call and located the SUV on Hillcrest Drive. They attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Shenandoah Trail. The stolen SUV refused to stop and kept going southbound on Hillcrest Drive. Police stop their pursuit. The Honda later crashed into a tree when it crossed the intersection at Six Flags Parkway, according to Cobb County police.
Marquisse Haynes, 19, of Atlanta was identified as the driver. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The passengers riding with Haynes were injured in the collision. Eighteen-year-old Raynard Fyall of Atlanta, and a 16-year-old juvenile were transported were transported to WellStar Cobb Hospital with serious injuries. Omari Martin, 17, of Atlanta and another passenger who remains unidentified were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries
Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit is investigating.
