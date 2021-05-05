CARROLL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) – Carroll County Sheriffs' office is asking for the publics' assistance to identify an individual they say made several illegal purchases at a local Wal-Mart.
Police say he used a stolen credit card to buy large sums of pre-paid Visa gift cards and jewelry.
The suspect has two distinct tattoos on both his left and right hands. If you have information regarding this individual, please contact Investigator Tyler Williamson at 770-830-5916.
