CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) – A show dog is back with her family after she was stolen in Conyers last month.
City of South Fulton police found the dog, Crayola, in a house along with guns and drugs.
She's been with the thieves who stole a car with her inside and a second dog in Conyers. It was during a search warrant that police found Crayola in a house along with drugs, money and a stolen car.
The family has been desperately trying to get Crayola back – even paying money to the thieves to get their second dog back.
City of South Fulton police say Crayola was with members of a gang, and several of them were arrested.
