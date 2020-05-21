ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When a man was found to have outstanding warrants during a vehicle crash investigation, the Atlanta Police Department found themselves giving chase after he fled and stole an H.E.R.O. unit.
As APD investigated a crash Thursday on an I-75 ramp near Arthur Langford Parkway, they discovered that the occupant of one of the vehicles, 19-year-old Vandale Fluker, had active warrants. When they tried to apprehend Fluker, he ran across the interstate, jumped into an unoccupied H.E.R.O. unit, and fled the scene.
APD gave chase, calling in the Georgia State Patrol for assistance. Fluker made several attempts to hit pursuing police vehicles, who in turn attempted three unsuccessful PIT maneuvers.
The chase ended near I-20 and Columbia Drive, where officers were able to stop the stolen vehicle and apprehend Fluker.
Fluker is expected to face a bevy of charges from both the APD and GSP, though an official list is still pending.
Officials reported that seven GSP patrol units were damaged in the incident. One trooper and the H.E.R.O. unit operator suffered minor injuries.
