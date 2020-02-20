GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several homeowners in metro Atlanta expressed concern after stolen mail was found dumped in one local neighborhood.
Home surveillance video shows a white car pull into the neighborhood pool house parking lot on Willow Club Drive in Loganville, then turn off the lights.
It’s the same spot where the stolen mail was later found scattered across the ground. Among the items taken, credit cards and a birthday card belonging to Gregory Richardson.
“I was sending out birthday cards and thank you cards to some of my clients, my Medicare members, just to say thank you for your business,” Richardson said.
Richardson said he felt violated by the theft; but was thankful he didn’t drop everything in the mail that day.
“I forgot to put in a birthday card for my Aunt which would have contained money in it,” Richardson said.
CBS46 contacted the Office of Inspector General to investigate this most recent case of mail theft.
“No matter what it still can happen to you,” Richardson said. “That is a Federal crime and you can mess yourself up for what you think is just something nonchalant, but it can ruin your life.”
There have been numerous cases of mail theft reported in other areas of Gwinnett County, specifically the city of Duluth. It's unclear if this case is related to those.
