Stolen show dog found in South Fulton, 6 people arrested

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON Ga. (CBS46) -- Police stormed through the door of a South Fulton residence where they recovered a show dog that was stolen prior to Christmas.
“The investigation has been going on for several months,” SGt. Jubal Rogers of the South Fulton Police department said.
That investigation headed up by the South Fulton police department’s narcotics and gang units led police to the South Hampton Estates apartments and a home on Juan of Arc Place.
“Executed two search warrants simultaneously,” Sgt Rogers explained.
Once inside the locations, police found exactly what they were looking for.
“We identified US currency, illegal drugs, also a stolen vehicle as well as other weapons,” Sgt. Rogers told CBS46.
That wasn’t all they found.
“We located a dog that was stolen in Conyers back in December,” Sgt. Rogers said.
Not just any dog, but an American Bully show dog named Crayola. Crayola and a second dog were in the back of their owner’s vehicle when it was stolen nearly a month ago.
“Just awesome, my hearts beating really fast,” Tommy Sorrow said.
Tommy Sorrow is a good friend of Crayola’s owners, who are currently out of town. Crayola and her owners will reunite later this week.
The second dog that was stolen, is already back home.
Sorrow told CBS46 the people who stole the dogs forced the family to pay a ransom for her last week.
In total, six people were arrested during the raids.
