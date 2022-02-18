ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police are one step closer to solving the murder of a taxicab driver who was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Tuesday morning near Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.
Early Friday morning, police found the taxi van -- which had missing since the killing -- a couple of miles from the murder scene in a parking lot on Trinity Avenue near Ted Turner Drive.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 72-year-old Frederick Emereje.
Emereje was shot to death by someone who'd been a passenger in his taxi, police said.
A parking lot attendant led police to the van after seeing a man near the van acting in a suspicious manner. He told CBS46 News he appeared to be the same man who'd dropped off the van earlier this week. The suspicious man did not stick around long.
“So I walk over there and looked at it," said the parking lot attendant, who did not provide his name. "I was like, ‘Who’s taxi is that?’ because it’s the second night that that taxi had been there.”
Less than 24 hours earlier, the Atlanta Police Department announced authorities were looking for National Cab Company's taxi No. 0343.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot around 4:45 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 400 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW.
The victim was taken to a hospital but died as a result of his wound.
Investigators determined the shooter left the scene in the taxi, but abandoned it shortly afterward.
If you have any further information relating to this case, call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit by calling 911, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by calling investigators directly at 404-546-4235.
