ATLANTA (CBS46) — The driver of a taxi van that was stolen Thursday night has been identified as 72-year-old Frederick Emereje. Emereje was shot to death during a pick up by an unknown assailant.
His taxi van was discovered in a parking lot in southwest Atlanta, police told CBS46 Friday morning.
The vehicle was spotted by a parking attendant on Trinity Avenue. The attendant said he noticed the van and saw someone leaving from the vehicle.
The Atlanta Police Department announced Thursday they were looking for a taxi that was stolen after its driver was shot and killed.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot around 4:45 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 400 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW.
Emereje was taken to a hospital but died as a result of his wound.
Investigators determined the shooter left the scene in the taxi, but abandoned it shortly after.
If you have any information relating to this case, call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit by calling 911, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by calling investigators directly at 404-546-4235.
The taxi is a white Toyota van with a National Cab Company sign. Its taxi number is 0343.
