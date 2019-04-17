ATLANTA (CBS46) – A police chase that included two Georgia State Patrol cars getting rammed ended with Jamari Roberson, 24, facing a list of charges.
According to Atlanta Police, officers saw a stolen GMC Sierra pickup near McDonough Boulevard Tuesday night and began following the vehicle with help from the Georgia State Patrol. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, Roberson drove away.
APD said as they chased Roberson, the Sierra he was driving rammed two GSP vehicles, drove around other law enforcement vehicles and ended up driving on the sidewalk. Police said Roberson stopped the truck on Moreland Avenue and ran into a business called, “Club Blaze.”
Officers went into the club and with the help of security were able to find and arrest Roberson. Police said there was a woman and 10-month-old child in the Sierra during the chase. Neither were injured in the chase.
Roberson faces charges including: kidnapping, theft by receiving stolen property, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, fleeing a police officer, and others.
